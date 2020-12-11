San Mateo County Not Under Shelter Order; Supervisor Calls for Shutdown

A San Mateo County supervisor says the county should join others in the Bay Area and not wait for the state's order to shut down.

Supervisor David Canepa said the county needs to go into life-saving mode, with only six available beds left in intensive care units countywide as of Friday.

But the county remains open in terms of outdoor dining, hair salons and other businesses that are restricted in most other counties in the region.

As of Friday morning, the ICU bed counts in the Bay Area, by county, were as follows:

Alameda County: 75

San Francisco: 45

Santa Clara: 34

Contra Costa: 33.

Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Marin counties each have less than 15 beds available.

Remaining ICU capacity is statistic health officials are continuing to monitor. If the rate across the Bay Area region, which includes Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, drops below 15%, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order takes effect, shutting down a lot of businesses.

Canepa says his county needs to shelter in place now.

"We’re not an island," he said.

Earlier this week, Santa Clara County had 63 beds available. That number plunged to only 38 open beds in a single day and now stands at 34.