San Rafael police search for several people after shooting injures 1

One person was seriously injured in a San Rafael parking lot shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. 

The San Rafael Police Department said it happened sometime before 1 a.m. in a Safeway parking lot on 950 Gallinas Avenue. Some people were gathered there when they were approached by a second group, according to police, at which point words were exchanged and one person opened fire. 

The injured person is now being treated at a hospital for what are described as “serious injuries.”

SRPD said all four suspects in the shooting then ran. Officers are still searching for them. 
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to the SRPD at 415-485-3000. Tip can also be made online here.

