San Rafael

Search underway after car chase, crash in San Rafael, police say

California Highway Patrol started pursuing the car on Highway 101 Friday night

By Bay City News

A suspect remains at large in Marin County after leading police on a freeway and surface street chase, San Rafael Police said Saturday. 

According to police, California Highway Patrol pursued a speeding vehicle on southbound US Highway 101 around 7:30 p.m.  

CHP called off the chase in the interest of public safety, but the suspect vehicle took the Lincoln Avenue off ramp in San Rafael and crashed into a utility pole, police said. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.  

North Bay 5 hours ago

Officers searching for man after North Bay car chase, police say

East Bay 23 hours ago

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, standoff in the East Bay, SF

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Rafael officers and CHP began a search for the suspect with helicopter assistance, but after 30 minutes were unable to locate the person.  

An investigation into the identity of the suspect is underway, San Rafael Police said, and the department said it is thankful for community members who called in sightings of the suspect.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Rafael
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us