Search underway after car chase, crash in San Rafael, police say

A suspect remains at large in Marin County after leading police on a freeway and surface street chase, San Rafael Police said Saturday.

According to police, California Highway Patrol pursued a speeding vehicle on southbound US Highway 101 around 7:30 p.m.

CHP called off the chase in the interest of public safety, but the suspect vehicle took the Lincoln Avenue off ramp in San Rafael and crashed into a utility pole, police said. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Rafael officers and CHP began a search for the suspect with helicopter assistance, but after 30 minutes were unable to locate the person.

An investigation into the identity of the suspect is underway, San Rafael Police said, and the department said it is thankful for community members who called in sightings of the suspect.