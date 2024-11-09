Santa Clara County

No suspicious devices found after bomb threat at Santa Clara County election office

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities in the South Bay are investigating a bomb threat targeting the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office.

At around 8 a.m. Saturday, officials said that a bomb threat was “communicated to" the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office, threatening their main facility on Berger Drive in San Jose.

A photo taken from the area showed a large police presence.

The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office, San Jose fire, San Jose police, bomb squad and hazmat teams responded to the incident.

Sheriff officials posted on social media just before 1 p.m. Saturday that nothing suspicious was found and that no one was in any immediate danger.

"The bomb threat came into the Registrar of Voters' office by email on Friday evening. It was not read until this morning, and employees immediately contacted the Sheriff's Office," the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office said on social media. "After the sweeps of the building by bomb-sniffing dogs are complete and the area is determined to be safe, employees will be allowed to go back inside."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

