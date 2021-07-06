Santa Clara County Inches Closer Toward COVID-19 Vaccination Goal

As of Tuesday, 75% of eligible residents in Santa Clara County were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 82% of eligible people had received at least a first dose, the county said.

The county doesn't want to use the term herd immunity, but it has set a goal of getting at least 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. The county said at that point residents can feel safe.

"That would mean that we’re in a safer place where people can start to take their masks off and resume some level of normalcy," Deputy County Executive Dr. Rocio Luna said.

Luna said 85% doesn't mean people should feel like the pandemic has ended. So many people globally have not been vaccinated and new vaccine-resistant variants are always a threat.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo echoed Luna's concerns. His city is 85% first dose vaccinated, but many people still need that second dose.

"Having a full two doses of vaccinations is critical to enable us individually to protect ourselves and also to protect our whole community," Liccardo said.