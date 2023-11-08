Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters host 2-day job fair for upcoming elections

As the Republican presidential candidates make their case for becoming their party's nominee, South Bay election officials are also scrambling to make sure everything is ready to go for the March primary election.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters say they have plenty of applicants and even more Election Day jobs.

On Wednesday, the registrar launched a two-day job fair at its offices on Berger Drive. They are looking for about 3,000 people to fill all sorts of positions as the agency prepares for the March primary election.

It is an even bigger task because the big November election is coming right after the primary.

“It goes beyond the election because we have about a month to certify the election. So there’s always ballots coming in. They come in through the mail. They are getting processed from the 110 vote centers that we have. So, there’s a lot that goes on afterwards,” said Evelyn Mendez, public and legislative affairs manager for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

But that also means more long term jobs, which all pay around $20-22 an hour.

“We need people who are patient, who are understanding, great customer service skills. We are at a time in our political climate where people are very sensitive about things that are going on, said Aleiah Mims, an election specialist.

Although every prospective employee we talked to said the employment is important, many told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that they liked the idea of giving back to the community as well as developing usable skills and knowledge.

The registrar of voters are already getting more applicants than anticipated, but certainly don’t expect to fill 3,000 slots in a two-day job fair.

After Thursday, prospective workers can still apply by phone and online at sccvote.org.