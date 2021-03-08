coronavirus

Santa Clara County Supervisors to Consider Fee Waivers for Small Businesses

NBC Bay Area

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a recommendation to reduce or waive permit fees for small businesses.

If approved, permit fees charged to restaurants, food retailers, personal care services and gyms with fewer than 50 employees will be reduced or waived until the end of the year.

The county will also consider authorizing the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to issue a one-time credit equivalent to the annual cost of permit fees for businesses with two or fewer locations in the county.

That includes body art facilities, swimming pools and spas, food service facilities with up to 25 employees and food retail facilities of less than 20,000 square feet.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

