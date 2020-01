An elementary school in Santa Clara is sheltering in place Thursday morning because of police activity involving an armored rescue vehicle at a nearby park, police said.

Police said at 7:55 a.m. that officers are on scene with the armored vehicle at Maywood Park at 3330 Pruneridge Ave., prompting the shelter-in-place order at nearby Eisenhower Elementary School at 277 Rodonovan Drive.

No other details about the police activity were immediately available.