Firefighters spread holiday cheer with gifts for kids at Valley Medical Center

For the second year in a row, Santa Clara County firefighters responded to Valley Medical Center to deliver presents for children spending the holidays in the hospital.

For Rosston, who has spent over a week at the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation treatment, the gifts delivered Monday made his day.

"I'm just very thankful and very humbled to anybody and everybody that helped," said Rosston's mother, Holly Nelson.

Firefighters rescued Rosston from a house fire in the Ben Lomand area.

The toys were collected at Santa Clara County fire stations over the past few weeks. The firefighters partnered with Valley Medical Center to make delivery day happen.

"It's a very special day," Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Matt Mokhtarian said. "These kids are having a tough time and we're here to spread some joy, give them some confidence, let them know we're here to support them in their endeavor, and know that their future is bright."

The hospital said it is a welcomed distraction for the kids.