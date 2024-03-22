Santa Clara seeks public feedback on new downtown

The city of Santa Clara has a downtown problem. The problem is it doesn’t have one.

The old downtown vanished during a redevelopment in 1964. Since then, the city has attempted to create a new one. several times. But hit too many obstacles.

Now, Santa Clara wants public feedback on a new downtown.

There are still remnants of the old civic center here in Franklin Square, those trees were part of the original downtown, and the old post office is still here.

But the community group “Reclaiming Our Downtown” says it’s time for a new one.

“There is a good argument to be made that a downtown is the missing piece to a great city,” said Mary O. Grizzle with "Reclaiming Our Downtown."

Santa Clara has a rich, colorful, and even controversial history as one of California’s original mission sites established in 1777 and it’s kept up with the times, with the construction of Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers. As well as the popular theme park California’s Great America.

The city also has top notch schools including, Santa Clara University, which is actively involved in establishing an actual downtown, which the school says will benefit the students, staff and the overall community.

“The university is going to be an economic driver for these merchants and businesses downtown,” said Butch Coyne with Santa Clara University.

“The public needs to get involved in this project. Santa Clara does not have a location it can call downtown. There’s no there.”

We will see if the stars can align as the city begins taking public input at its goal setting session at the Santa Clara Convention Center Monday at noon with a second session scheduled for Apr. 3.