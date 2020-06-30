Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Asks People to Stay Home During 4th of July Weekend

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mayor of Santa Cruz has a message for people thinking about visiting the beach town during 4th of July weekend: please, stay home.

The request is centered around safety amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

Santa Cruz beaches reopened last week after the city admitted it simply could not keep people off them.

Local

coronavirus testing 22 mins ago

UC Berkeley Scientists Using Saliva to Test for Coronavirus

coronavirus 7 mins ago

COVID-19 Outbreak Hits South Bay Dementia Care Facility

“We’re still encouraging everyone to shelter in place,” Mayor Justin Cummings said.

Cummings said if people do decide to visit Santa Cruz during the holiday weekend, they should be careful.

“At a minimum, we’re asking that if people choose to come here that they wear a mask, social distance, use good hygiene practices, because we’re really trying to keep our community safe,” he said.

Most beachgoers said they’re following the guidelines, but they also said they’re local and would urge visitors from other places to stay home.

“I definitely am gonna avoid it, 4th of July weekend, because it’s already Tuesday and it’s pretty busy,” Adrienne Bortnick said.  

The city is also trying to tackle illegal fireworks, making sure that anyone caught with them will pay a steep price.

“Here in the city of Santa Cruz, all fireworks are illegal, and over the weekend, we have a triple fine where the fines are tripled for the possession and use of fireworks,” Santa Cruz Fire Department Chief Jason Hajduk said.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruzcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us