Santa Cruz Deputy Injured in Ambush Attack Returns Home

A Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Deputy who was injured in an ambush attack that left a sergeant from the same department dead last week has returned home from the hospital Sunday, the department said in a tweet.

Deputy Alex Spencer was “shot, hit with shrapnel and struck by the suspect’s car,” according to officials.

Video shows Spencer leaving the hospital to cheers and applause as his fellow deputies gather around.

“We will be waiting for the day King27 is back in service,” the tweet read.

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was killed after the two deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in Ben Lomond on June 6. A vigil was held for him the following day.

“There’s a hole in all of our hearts now," said Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart at the vigil where more than a thousand mourners were in attendance.