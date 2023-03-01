‘It's Getting Old': Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains Endure Days Without Power

The clouds may have cleared, but the problems have not for people who live in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Back-to-back storms have toppled trees, sent branches into wires and covered yards with snow. PG&E crews have been out all week working to restore power, but getting to trouble zones has not been easy.

Sandi Parker is relying on generators to keep the lights on in her home.

"It’s getting old," she said. "Usually we can do about one to three days and then it's back on. Now, it's like, 'Oh, it's day six.' It just gets old. We have to run downtown and get gas for the generator."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When she tries to turn on the sink, she gets nothing. The same happens with her shower.

"There is no running water," she said. "We do wells up here on the mountain. Everybody's on a well. When there's no electricity, you have no well pump."

That means she has to make a daily drive to Los Gatos.

"We go downtown for showers at friends' houses and the gym," she said.

She's not alone. Hundreds of other PG&E customers have also gone days without power, including Ben Abeln's mother.

"She's going on day six now," he said.

He said it's been tough to refuel propane generators.

"It’s been extremely hard to get propane, especially up here because of the road conditions," he said.

Parker is now preparing for the worst.

"I just heard that it might be another five days," she said. "I’m becoming a real pioneer woman now."