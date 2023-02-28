Santa Cruz County Storm Disaster Centers to Stay Open Into March

Storm disaster recovery centers in Santa Cruz County have been extended into March and one center is moving from its location at the Felton Branch Library.

The centers help residents access services from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as state and local government agencies to help recover from the series of winter storms that battered the county in late December and January.

The disaster center at the Felton Branch Library relocated to the county government building at 701 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Another center will remain open at the city government center in Watsonville, located at 250 Main St. That recovery center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A virtual recovery center is available at santacruzcounty.us/OR3/Emergency.aspx.

The deadline to apply for assistance from FEMA is March 16.