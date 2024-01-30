Santa Cruz residents hit by last atmospheric river brace for another round

It’s been more than a week since a tree fell onto the family cabin of Jeanette Bemis and on Tuesday, she went back to gather some of her belongings before the next storm rolls in.

“I’ve been trying to take whatever I can, because obviously we have no roof,” she said.

Bemis knows all too well how strong these storms can be. On Monday of last week, a double-trunked Douglas fir tree fell onto the cabin in Paradise Park that’s been in her family for 70 years.

Inside, the damage was still evident. Outside, crews started the cleanup process before more rain comes in.

“Those came down today and they’re being cut into firewood,” said Bemis.

More rain is expected to come in Wednesday and neighbors in the area are well aware of some of the dangers.

San Mateo County is also encouraging people to prepare, especially after a large oak tree toppled and smashed several cars last week.

One of the damaged cars is still parked on the street in San Mateo -- a reminder of how powerful these storms can be.

For Bemis, she's living the aftermath of one.

“I’m gradually, every day, picking up little things that I can save because I don't know what the future is going to be,” she said.

PG&E said they’re fully staffed and will be activating their local emergency operation center in the regions that will be most impacted, allowing them to better allocate their equipment.