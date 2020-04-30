coronavirus

Sausalito Police Warn of Weekend Restrictions, Encourage Only Essential Travel

By Bay City News

People in Sausalito.
Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Sausalito police say they will be enforcing parking restrictions and issuing citations for non-essential travel and social distancing violations this weekend to encourage people to follow state and local shelter orders and stay close to home during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The city, a popular destination due to its waterfront views and proximity to the Golden Gate Bridge, last Sunday closed all municipal parking lots for weekends and holidays during the pandemic after what its Police Department described as "widespread disregard for non-essential travel restrictions" on Saturday.

Electronic signs have been placed at both ends of Bridgeway, the city's main thoroughfare, as well as the frontage road from U.S. Highway 101 to Spencer Avenue to alert motorists of the parking restrictions.

Any vehicles found parking in the lots during weekends will be cited. Residents, businesses and their employees can park in street metered spaces and do not have to pay the meters during weekends if they have their parking permit displayed on their rear bumper or a card on the vehicle's dashboard, police said.

Citations for non-essential travel or social distancing violations carry fines of $500, according to police.

