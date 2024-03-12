Scott Peterson back in court as LA Innocence Project looks into case

Convicted killer Scott Peterson appeared virtually in a San Mateo County courtroom Tuesday for a status hearing regarding the Los Angeles Innocence Project’s request to review the case.

Peterson appeared in a blue prison uniform from Mule Creek State Prison via zoom as attorneys for the LA Innocence Project and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office appeared before the San Mateo County judge.

The hearing was held to set a schedule for three different motions.

Both sides will return to court on April 16 for the judge to determine whether discovery and DNA should be sealed.

There’s another hearing on May 28 to decide what’s next for the additional DNA and DNA testing the defense wants.

On July 15, the judge will make decisions about all non-DNA evidence that the LA Innocence Project is asking for from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement.

The LA Innocence Project said it requested the information and evidence back in November.

For its part, the district attorney's office said it hasn't been told who any of the new witnesses are. The LA Innocence Project said there’s a reason their names should not be made public.

"The identity of the witnesses whose names are redacted in the declarations that Mr. Harris is referring to have stated that they are fearful of retaliation by the Modesto Police Department if their names become known and have asked that their names remain sealed," LA Innocence Project Executive Director Paula Mitchell said.

Peterson’s brother and sister-in-law were in court with the LA Innocence Project attorneys, who took up Peterson’s case based on evidence they say was not presented in the initial trial. That includes photos of a burned out van found near the Petersons’ Modesto home around the time Laci Peterson disappeared, which they said could mean Laci was alive after Scott left home to go fishing.

The district attorney's office did not answer questions. The LA Innocence Project answered only one: Is this taking too long? The answer was yes.

Scott Peterson’s next three appearances will be via Zoom.