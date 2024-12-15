Santa Cruz County

Scotts Valley tornado: 5 injured, roadways reopen within city limits, police say

A wide range of damage, including downed trees, downed power poles, trees stripped of branches, numerous overturned vehicles, and damaged street signs, was inflicted by the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Five people were injured in the tornado that ripped through Scotts Valley Saturday, police said Sunday morning. Power had been restored to businesses by Sunday morning, and all roads within city limits had reopened, according to police.

Of the five people injured, three were transported to medical facilities and one was admitted for continued treatment, Scotts Valley police Capt. Scott Garner said in a press release Sunday morning.

Garner said, "The Scotts Valley Police Department, along with numerous partnering agencies, worked tirelessly throughout the night to repair damaged equipment, restore power, and reopen the city's roadways.

"Thanks to these collective efforts, all roads and businesses in the City of Scotts Valley that were scheduled to be open today are now fully operational with power," Garner said.

For any additional questions, Garner directed individuals to contact the Scotts Valley Police Department at (831) 440-5670 or visit scottsvalley.gov.

