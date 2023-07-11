Wildlife agents attempt to capture sea otter seen interacting with Santa Cruz surfers

California fish and wildlife agents are hoping to capture a sea otter that's acting strangely toward surfers in Santa Cruz.
Images taken by a local photographer Sunday show the sea otter hopping onto different surfboards. At one point, the otter bit a board.
So far, the otter hasn't hurt anyone.
The otter is a 5-year-old female born in captivity that can easily be identified by the blue tag on her left fin. She's often seen near West Cliff.
