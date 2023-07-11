Santa Cruz

Wildlife agents attempt to capture sea otter seen interacting with Santa Cruz surfers

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

California fish and wildlife agents are hoping to capture a sea otter that's acting strangely toward surfers in Santa Cruz.

Images taken by a local photographer Sunday show the sea otter hopping onto different surfboards. At one point, the otter bit a board.

So far, the otter hasn't hurt anyone.

The otter is a 5-year-old female born in captivity that can easily be identified by the blue tag on her left fin. She's often seen near West Cliff.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us