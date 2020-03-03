Search Crews Scour Marin County Woods For 2 Missing Men

Marin County Search and Rescue crews were trying to track down two missing men Tuesday in separate cases, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

The first missing man was identified as 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier, who was last seen Thursday morning near Tennessee Valley Road and the Oakwood Valley trailhead in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, sheriff's officials said.

Klingenmaier is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 172 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He went hiking to an unknown destination, the sheriff's office said.

The second search was for 73-year-old John Hollabaugh, who was last seen on Alta Avenue in Lagunitas, just outside of Samuel P. Taylor State Park.

Hollabaugh is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, sheriff's officials said. Description of his clothing was not available.

He left an address on Alta Avenue on Saturday and has been missing since.

Anyone who has seen either of the missing men or has information on their whereabouts should call 415-479-2311.