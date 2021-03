Both directions of Alum Rock Avenue between Viewmont Avenue and S. White Road in San Jose are closed as officers search for an armed man, police said.

The man fled from officers on foot, police said. A handgun was seen in his waistband.

He was described as being 20-30 years old and wearing dark clothing and a black hat, police said.

Residents in the area were advised to use caution.