Search underway for missing woman in Petaluma

69-year-old Kathryn Andersen is 5-foot-5-inches, weighs 160 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes

By Bay City News

The Petaluma Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday evening and is reportedly at-risk due to her medical conditions. 

69-year-old Kathryn Andresen was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Hayes Lane in Petaluma. Officers believe she left the area on foot and did not tell people where she was going. 

Andresen is a 5-foot-5-inch white woman who weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue or black shirt, gray shorts and slippers. 

Any resident who sees Andresen is urged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

