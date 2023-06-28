Elderly man hospitalized following bee attack near Petaluma

An elderly man is in the hospital after being attacked by honey bees in a field near Petaluma Wednesday morning, officials say.

According to firefighters, the 90-year-old was flying model airplanes with his friends, when he crashed one of the model planes not far from a beekeeper.

When he went to get it, the bees attacked, stinging him repeatedly. Officials said the man collapsed as he walked back toward his friends.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were released.

#BREAKING A man is in the hospital after being stung by bees from several hives. He was retrieving a model plane when the bees swarmed and attacked him. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/FZ94jjRU2X — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 28, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.