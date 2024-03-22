San Jose

Second suspect arrested in SJ home invasion robbery

By Bay City News

A suspected San Jose home invasion robber was arrested in February in Georgia and extradited back to Santa Clara County, according to police.

San Jose police said Friday that Stefan Dila, 37, was arrested in Chatham County, Georgia, on Feb. 23 for his alleged part in a home invasion robbery in the 1900 block of Story Road on Oct. 27, 2023.

Dila is one of four suspects in the robbery, which resulted in the theft of cash, identification documents and other items, police said.

Another suspect in the case, Selena Milaichce, 35, of Anaheim, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for an unrelated incident on Dec. 29.

Xicmena Mihalaiche and an as-yet-to-be-identified woman are still at large, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Marte at 4621@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4166.

Anonymous tips can be sent in using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling a tip line at (408) 947-STOP or visiting siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

