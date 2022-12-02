16 Vehicles Involved in Bus Crash at Daly City's Serramonte Center

At least four people were transported to a hospital Friday after a bus crashed into over a dozen vehicles at a Daly City shopping center, officials said.

The collision occurred at a Target parking lot at the Serramonte Center, firefighters said.

SamTrans said bus crash occurred at 11:50 a.m. and involved 16 other vehicles, resulting in multiple injuries. At least four people, including one in critical condition, were transported to San Francisco General Hospital, the transit agency said.

"As we work to gather information about the cause of this incident, our hearts go out to those affected," SamTrans said in a statement.

A witness told NBC Bay Area the bus was turning into the shopping center when the driver lost control, jumped a curb and plowed through the parking lot. It appears the bus was traveling "very fast," the witness added.

The public should avoid the area while sheriff's deputies investigate the incident.

#UPDATE SamTrans bus collided with 16 vehicles. 4 people taken to SF General, including 1 in critical condition. Cause of collision is still under investigation. — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) December 2, 2022

Here is a closer look at some of the damaged cars. We have counted more than a dozen damaged cars. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/7xvIsBek0F — Velena Jones (@velenajones) December 2, 2022