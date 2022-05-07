San Francisco

SF Firefighters Rescue Baby Fox From Hole at Construction Site Near Oracle Park

By Bay City News

San Francisco Fire Department

A baby fox was rescued Saturday after it was discovered trapped in a hole at a construction site in San Francisco near Oracle Park.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters and staff from San Francisco Animal Control and Care responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the Mission Rock construction site on the report of the infant fox stuck in a hole in a steel pipe.

Firefighters from the fire department's Truck 4 unit used power saws and cooling water under the supervision of the animal control personnel to rescue the baby fox and free it from where it became trapped.

The fire department spokesperson said the baby fox, presently in the care of animal control staff, will be OK.

