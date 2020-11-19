SF Officers Injured, Driver Arrested in Crash After Vehicle Chase

Two San Francisco police officers were injured and a driver was arrested early Thursday morning after a chase ended with a crash in the city's Hayes Valley neighborhood, according to police.

At about 3:20 a.m., Park Station officers initiated a vehicle pursuit in the area of Castro and Market Streets. The vehicle they were chasing, a blue Honda, crashed into a building in the area of Fillmore and Waller streets, police said.

A second police patrol unit was involved in the crash, and both officers in that vehicle were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Honda's driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation by the Traffic Collision Investigations Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.