SF Police Arrest Teens in Connection With Series of Smash-and-Grab Robberies

San Francisco police have arrested three teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.

Police said 10 smash-and-grab burglaries occurred in the city between March 18 and April 10 and that at least one of the three suspects was involved in all of them -- and sometimes all three -- with groups of other people ranging in size from four to nine.

Police have arrested several others -- all juveniles -- in connection with some of the burglaries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

These cases remain active and ongoing, police search for more of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.