SF Restaurant Faces Backlash After Refusing Service to 3 Officers That Made Staff ‘Uncomfortable'

A restaurant is facing backlash after they said their staff refused to serve three San Francisco police officers because their weapons made them "uncomfortable."

Hilda and Jesse, a brunch spot in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood opened to customers last month.

Online reviewers voiced their disappointment after they learned that three uniformed officers with the San Francisco Police Department were asked to leave the restaurant Friday morning.

Hilda and Jesse’s co-founders Kristina Liedags Compton and Rachel Sillcocks declined an interview but released a statement Saturday that said that their restaurant is a “safe space," adding that the presence of the officers’ weapons in the restaurant made their staff feel “uncomfortable.”

“We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do. We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off-duty, out of uniform and without their weapons,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Hilda and Jessie’s decision to ask the officers to leave comes as San Francisco continues to deal with a rise in crime.

NBC Bay Area learned Saturday that the restaurant’s owners met with officers at SFPD's central station earlier in the day to discuss what had happened.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association issued the following statement:

“Three foot beat officers looking to eat where they patrol are treated without any tact or class by this establishment. Fortunately, there are plenty of restaurants that don't discriminate and will welcome our officers working to try and keep all San Franciscans safe.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott released the following statement on his Twitter page.

"The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing. I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do in their uniforms. To keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe."