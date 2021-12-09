San Francisco

SFPD Reports Decrease in Crimes Since Beefing Up Patrols Around Union Square

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Bay Area

Weeks after San Francisco leaders promised to step up law enforcement in the Union Square area following a brazen smash and grab at Louis Vuitton, NBC Bay Area has learned how effective those efforts have been.

According to SFPD, holiday related retail crime in the Central Station police district, which includes Union Square, North Beach and Chinatown, is down from the 16-day period in which police beefed up patrols.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The department breaks down crimes into three categories: assaults, burglaries and larceny and theft. Activity in all three categories in the three neighborhoods fell, according to SFPD data, with assaults down 67%, from 3 to 1; burglaries down 91% from 11 to 1; and larceny and theft down 82% from 67 to 12.

That brings total crimes down by 82%, a decrease that includes vehicle thefts and robberies, police said.

Local

bay area weather 15 mins ago

Storm to Bring Widespread Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra

food waste 3 hours ago

Food Waste Becomes California's Newest Climate Change Target

Chief Bill Scott was optimistic about the numbers.

"We're going to keep this deployment through the holiday season, through Christmas and New Year's," he said. "Then we'll have an increase in deployment from what it used to be; I can't guarantee it will be at this level. ... We'll reassess because we do have an entire city to police."

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoPOLICEUnion SquareSFPD
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us