San Francisco

SF's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Sells for $650 Million: Report

New owners plan to keep the Transamerica name as well as the building's world famous profile

By Stephen Ellison

57225902JS001_skyline
Getty Images

The Transamerica Pyramid, arguably the most iconic figure in San Francisco's skyline, has been sold for $650 million to a New York investment firm in the most expensive U.S. commercial real estate deal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in Forbes.

The sale marks the first time the nearly 50-year-old tower has changed hands. The 48-story building was owned by Aegon, a Dutch insurance company, which bought Transamerica Corp. in 1999, according to Forbes.

The buyers, Deutsche Finance America and developer Michael Shvo, told Forbes the building "mirrors the forward-looking spirit of the Bay Area."

Local

coronavirus 15 mins ago

San Francisco Curbs Virus But Once-Vibrant Downtown Is Empty

reopening the bay area 4 hours ago

Alameda County Middle, High Schools Cleared to Reopen In-Person Classes

The new owners plan to keep the Transamerica name as well as the building's world famous profile, according to the report.

The tower, which opened in 1972, was first listed in August 2019, and the winning bid stood at $711 million in February. The pandemic perhaps contributed to delays in closing the sale as well as the reduced sale price, Forbes reported.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscotransamerica tower
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us