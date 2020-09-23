Shake Shack Opens New South Bay Location at Valley Fair Mall

While many restaurants are struggling or closing during the coronavirus pandemic, Shake Shack continued to expand it's Bay Area reach with a new location in the South Bay.

The popular New York-based burger chain opened its newest Bay Area location Tuesday at Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, which has an open-air pedestrian promenade where diners can eat at socially distanced tables, according to the Mercury News.

Shake Shack features 100% Angus beef burgers, fresh white meat chicken sandwiches, 100% Vienna beef hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and, of course, a variety of shakes and other frozen desserts.

It's the fifth Shake Shack to open in the Bay Area. The chain also has shops in Palo Alto, Marin County, San Mateo and San Francisco.

The Valley Fair location at 2855, Stevens Creek Blvd. will have limited hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the indoor dining area is closed because of coronavirus restrictions still in place for Santa Clara County.

Curbside service via the Shack App is not yet available at the Valley Fair location.