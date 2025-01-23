Sharks to raise funds for first responders

The San Jose Sharks during Thursday night's game against Nashville will help raise funds for first responders and their families.

The team is hosting its annual First Responders Group Night, which includes a fill-the-boots donation to benefit San Jose firefighters and a national law enforcement officers memorial fund.

The festivities also will include an auction for a first responder-themed Sharks jersey and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the California Fire Foundation.

The goal is to honor those putting their lives on the line to support the community, according to Kevin Brown, Sharks Foundation executive director.

"Nights like this hopefully provide the space and chance for our organization and hopefully those who are in the building that night to pay their respects and honor those who continue that bravery out in our community," Brown said.

Fans can also buy the first responder-themed merchandise at the Sharks store online or at SAP Center.

The game against the Predators starts at 7:30 p.m.