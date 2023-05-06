Sheriff's Office Helicopter Rescues Missing Man in North Bay

Following a search for a missing 22-year-old after a car crash Saturday, a sheriff’s office helicopter rescued him from heavy brush in Marshall.

The family of the man first reported him missing earlier in the day, after his car was involved in an accident sometime before 6:30 a.m along Shoreline Highway. First responders arrived to find his car unoccupied

Later in the afternoon, he was found trapped in heavy brush and possibly injured about 500 yards from the crash site. Because rescuers were having a difficult time getting to him, the Marin County Fire department requested the help of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office's helicopter, Henry-One.

A paramedic flew on Hentry-One to the area where the 22-year-old was trapped, and then used a 100-foot line and rescue device to pull him to safety.

He was then transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.