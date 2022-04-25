Shooting Injures Man on Major Roadway in Pittsburg: Police

Police in Pittsburg are investigating what appears to be a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that injured a man driving late Sunday night on a major roadway in a residential area, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Kirker Pass Road and Castlewood Drive, police said.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver’s side door of a gray Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver was injured by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire came from, and police had not identified or arrested a shooter.

No further details were immediately available.