Pittsburg

Shooting Injures Man on Major Roadway in Pittsburg: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police in Pittsburg are investigating what appears to be a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that injured a man driving late Sunday night on a major roadway in a residential area, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 11:35 p.m. in the area of Kirker Pass Road and Castlewood Drive, police said.

Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the driver’s side door of a gray Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver was injured by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire came from, and police had not identified or arrested a shooter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pittsburgshooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us