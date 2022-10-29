Shots Fired During Santa Clara Sideshow

A sideshow turned dangerous in Santa Clara overnight after an attack on people in a car and gunfire.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Laurelwood Road and De La Cruz Boulevard.

NBC Bay Area cannot show the moments that led up to the gunfire because there might be underage teens in the video. We have however watched the footage, and it shows people jumping on the windshield of a car and cracking the glass.

People were also kicking the vehicle as it sped off, only to do donuts in the intersection, coming dangerously close to spectators.

That’s when a person fired multiple gunshots into the air.

Seconds after the shots were fired, police drove after a car. The pursuit ended a few miles away where it appears multiple people were detained.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Santa Clara police concerning the investigation but have not heard back.