Showing Support for Black-Owned Businesses

This weekend is an ideal time to support local Black-owned businesses.

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and O, The Oprah Magazine published a map to showcase Black-owned bookstores, including Oakland's Marcus Books, which first opened in the 1960s.

While the bookstore currently is closed due to the pandemic, people can show support for it by donating to its GoFundMe campaign.

It's also Black Restaurant Week, and there are a number of Black-owned dining establishments around the Bay Area.

