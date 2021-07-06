Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Katie Ledecky, the American competitive swimmer who recently graduated from Stanford University, is headed to the Olympics for the third time.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist secured a spot with a victory in the Women's 400m Freestyle in June.

On Day 4 of the trials, Ledecky became the first woman in history to qualify for both the 200m and 1500m Freestyle events at the Olympics – and she did it all in one night. This was the first ever women’s 1500m freestyle finals at trials.

On Day 7 of the trials, Ledecky won the Women's 800m freestyle final. She will compete in four different events at the Tokyo Olympics.

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

With the Tokyo Olympics just weeks away, local Olympians competing in table tennis are putting the final touches on their training. Robert Handa reports.

