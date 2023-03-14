Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank Under Justice Department Investigation

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

What remains of Silicon Valley Bank is not only being watched closely by its deposit holders, it's now the subject of a justice department investigation.

The Department of Justice is looking into, among other things, SVB executives who sold stock in the weeks before the bank's collapse. SVB is also getting criticism for paying out bonuses as the bank was cratering.

news 14 hours ago

First Republic Shares Rise More Than 20% in Volatile Trading as Regional Bank Stocks Try to Rebound

news 10 hours ago

SEC and Justice Department Are Investigating SVB's Collapse, Including Insider Stock Sales

Meanwhile, stock prices for other regional banks like First Republic and Schwab rebounded Tuesday after suffering huge losses over the past few days.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One Bay Area bank CEO said Tuesday was calmer but lots of relationships are still being hammered out. Another tech CEO said she's confident the relationships between venture capitalists, startups and banks will survive.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

Silicon Valley Bank
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us