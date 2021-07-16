Small Plane Crashes in Napa County Vineyard: Sheriff

A small plane crashed in a Napa County vineyard Friday morning, officials said.
The plane went down around 8:40 a.m. near the Angwin Airport, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
Three people, a pilot and two passengers, were on the plane when it crashed. The sheriff's office did not immediately release information about their conditions.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.