Small Plane Crashes in Napa County Vineyard: Sheriff

A small plane crashed in a Napa County vineyard Friday morning, officials said.

The plane went down around 8:40 a.m. near the Angwin Airport, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Three people, a pilot and two passengers, were on the plane when it crashed. The sheriff's office did not immediately release information about their conditions.

Shortly after 8:40 AM, a small plane crashed in a vineyard near the Angwin Airport. There were 3 people on the plane. The condition of the pilot and 2 passengers is not being released at this time. We're at the scene along with Cal Fire, FAA, and NTSB. pic.twitter.com/ZJnPjIxxsT — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) July 16, 2021

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.