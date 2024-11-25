Mammoth Lakes is a snow globe; find your mountain-merry holiday fun now

What to Know Nineteen inches fell at Mammoth Mountain over the final full weekend November 2024

More snow is falling, making for "considerable early-season" snow, per the resort

Holiday decorations are on display around Mammoth Lakes, with several seasonal events ahead

THANKSGIVING-THEMED TOPPINGS? They can run the gourmet gamut, from gravy filling the hills and dales of a mound of mashed potatoes, fried onion bits dotting a green bean casserole, and butter that's burbling on the surface of a warm pudding (though, yes, butter does burble on other holiday dishes, too). But when it comes to fall's finale, those almost-wintry weeks leading up to the end of the year, we like another classic topping of sorts: Snow, at least the sort of scenic snowfall that graces some of California's most gorgeous mountain towns.

It's a snow globe at Mammoth Lakes as November 2024 winds down. (photo: Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

MAMMOTH LAKES... is one of those picturesque places, and the Eastern Sierra village's charm only grew stronger when sky-frosting slathered everything in sight just a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, including the outdoor Christmas trees. Of course, sky-frosting isn't real frosting, like from a can, but snow has a way of dressing up the world in winter-wonderful majesty. And winter will continue in robust fashion at Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain: Snow is still ahead in the forecast as are holiday events, with the Village Holiday Tree Lighting set to sparkle Nov. 29.

FIND YOUR HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: Night of Lights on the slopes, skating with Santa, and other good and glacial times are on the seasonal schedule around the high-elevation destination; bundle up and check it out now.