Software Conference in San Mateo County Expected to Draw 5,000

The San Mateo County Event Center on Monday was preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for a popular software conference in what is believed to be the largest in-person convention in the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic.
Specific safety rules will be in place for the three-day Saastrs conference, including proof of vaccination and mask requirements.
The event kicks off Monday and runs through Wednesday, and about 5,000 attendees are expected.
