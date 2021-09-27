San Mateo County

Software Conference in San Mateo County Expected to Draw 5,000

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Mateo County Event Center on Monday was preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for a popular software conference in what is believed to be the largest in-person convention in the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic.

Specific safety rules will be in place for the three-day Saastrs conference, including proof of vaccination and mask requirements.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event kicks off Monday and runs through Wednesday, and about 5,000 attendees are expected.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo Countyevent centersoftware conference
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us