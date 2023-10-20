Solano County first responders throw birthday party for 9-year-old girl

Solano County first responders performed a different kind of rescue as they helped save a little girl’s birthday party.

9-year old Kay-Lonnie invited her entire classroom to help her celebrate but only two kids showed up. Lonnie’s family had rented a bounce house and bought lots of party food.

In need of guests, the girl’s aunt posted a message on social media, inviting the community come out. The Suisun Police Department saw the message and knew that they had to intervene.

Suisun police sergeant Scott Heine knew rallied the night crew, the fire department and even went shopping for gifts for a birthday surprise.

