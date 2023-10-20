Solano County

Solano County first responders throw birthday party for 9-year-old girl

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Solano County first responders performed a different kind of rescue as they helped save a little girl’s birthday party.

9-year old Kay-Lonnie invited her entire classroom to help her celebrate but only two kids showed up. Lonnie’s family had rented a bounce house and bought lots of party food.

In need of guests, the girl’s aunt posted a message on social media, inviting the community come out. The Suisun Police Department saw the message and knew that they had to intervene.

Suisun police sergeant Scott Heine knew rallied the night crew, the fire department and even went shopping for gifts for a birthday surprise.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jodi Hernandez has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Solano CountySuisun City
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us