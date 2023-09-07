Solano County homeowner speaks out after group buys land for planned new city

The city of Fairfield is pledging to keep residents informed as they try to get more information on plans to build a utopian city next to Travis Air Force Base.

Casandra Dana described to NBC Bay Area Thursday on how she feels about the land grab that’s been taking place near her Solano County home.

“It breaks my heart. I mean, it makes me sad and frustrated because they’re just taking all this property and gonna ruin it,” she said.

A company called Flannery Associates has bought up 50,000 acres around Travis Air Force Base. They recently revealed their plans to build a new utopian city there.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But Dana is one of the holdouts, she says she is refusing to sell the property she’s called home for 23 years, despite repeated calls from Flannery.

“Now, it’s at the point of, if they call me and say they’re Flannery, I just hang up,” she said.

Dana added she and several of her neighbors aren’t about to give up their land. She has farm animals and has raised her children in this country setting and says it’s her own utopia.

“My property’s too valuable to me. As a person, as a landowner to give up to some big company,” she said.

Meanwhile, local, state and federal officials have been meeting with the mastermind of the project, Jan Sramek, the CEO of California Forever, Flannery’s parent company who told NBC Bay Area last week the project is a positive one.

The city of Fairfield released a statement yesterday pledging to keep the community informed. But Dana says many feel local leaders have dropped the ball.

They looked the other way when this all started and didn’t do anything and now they’re waiting for years five years later and now they want to do something and find out what’s going on and get information. I think it’s a little late for them now.

Dana says she’s not afraid of Flannery or their strong-arm tactics and doesn’t plan to budge.