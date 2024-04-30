2-alarm fire in Concord vacant building contained

Contra Costa County fire crews contained a two-alarm blaze in downtown Concord early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
A fire ignited in a commercial building in the area of Sunset Avenue and East Street in Concord, the Contra Costa County Fire Department said on social media just before 1 a.m.
Around 30 minutes later, the fire department said the blaze had been knocked down.
The building was vacant, according to firefighters. No injuries were reported.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The public is still advised to avoid the area.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News