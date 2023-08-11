San Francisco

SOMA tent closed at Outside Lands over safety issue, festival says

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The SOMA tent at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park was closed in the opening hours of the three days of concerts Friday afternoon.

"For the safety of our festival audience, we are closing SOMA Tent for the remainder of the day," according to a notice sent through the Outside Lands app at 4:57 p.m. "We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and will provide updates when available."

The closure in Marx Meadow occurred near the end of the time allotted to the artist VNSSA and just before Sama' Abdulhadi was to go on.

