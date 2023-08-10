San Francisco

Outside Lands preparations underway in San Francisco

By Madison Fagundes

Final preparations were underway at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Thursday as the sold-out, three-day festival is set to kick off on Friday.

Organizers and attendees alike will be celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary. Almost 100 artists are scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

While the festival is all about music, there will be plenty of opportunity for people to get a taste of the Bay.

The festival plans to feature 100 different restaurants at the venue, most of them from the Bay Area.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to watch live performances by street artists. People can watch as they paint and even join in at some stations.

Friday’s headliners will be Kendrick Lamar, Zedd and Janelle Monae. While Saturday’s headliners will be Foo Fighter, Lana Del Rey and Maggie Rogers. Sunday’s headliners will be ODESZA, The 1975 and Megan Thee Stallion.

Attendees can download the “Outside Lands 2023” app to see performance schedules and events.

