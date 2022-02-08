Some Bay Area Counties Unsure Whether or Not to Lift Mask Mandate

California's mask mandate is set to expire next week, but the end of the state requirement won't mean an end to the debate.

In the Bay Area, most counties are still deciding whether or not to lift their masking rules.

Despite free N-95 masks being available at CVS stores across the Bay Area, courtesy of the federal government, some may not need them as often.

The state's plans to lift the mask mandate will only apply to those who are vaccinated, and a UCSF Epidemiologist thinks it's the right step to take.

"I think the timing is appropriate," UCSF Dr. George Rutherford said. "We've seen a 70% decline since peak of Omicron on Jan. 14."

Dr. Rutheford explained its the right time to allow vaccinated people to take their face covering off, but said we should also be ready to ramp back up if needed.

"I think we’re reasonably comfortable with omicron being less severe, but the next variant we see may be completely different," he said.

It will still be up to counties to make the final decision about whether the mask mandate will be lifted locally.

While Solano and Marin counties tell NBC Bay Area they plan to follow the state's recommendations, Contra Costa County and others are still on the fence.

"We should get ride of them," said Contra Costa County shopper Margarita Kelley." I think everybody is fine. Most people have had shots."

While many are ready to say goodbye to the mask, others think the county should play it safe.

Under the new state guidelines, masks will still be required at schools, hospitals and nursing homes as well as on public transit.