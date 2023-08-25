South Bay businesses hoping to see a boost ahead of Beyoncé's Levi's Stadium show

The Bay Area is getting another dose of pop mania with Beyoncé coming to town in a matter of days. This means another boost for businesses in the South Bay.

After Pop megastar Taylor Swift's visit, several businesses say their sales went up by 50 to 75%.

So now with Beyoncé coming, those same businesses are hoping next week will look very much the same, making this one of their most profitable years since the pandemic hit.

Local business Pizza My Heart told NBC Bay Area Friday that it's been a profitable year for businesses in Santa Clara, especially those near Levi's Stadium with pop stars hitting town almost every month.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Levi’s Stadium recently hosted two Swift shows, one show from Colombian superstar Karol G and now they are getting ready for the Queen Bey herself.

“Sales are just through the roof on those big events and double sometimes triple on what the store would normally do,” said Brian Leopold, a retail manager with Pizza My Heart.

Queen Bey’s Renaissance tour will be making its only stop in the Bay Area on August 30. On Labor Day weekend, she will head to Southern California for three shows at SoFi Stadium.

Just like the Swifties, thousands of members of Beyoncé's 'BeyHive are expected to fill the Santa Clara stadium. Fans on social media are already preparing for the star’s mute challenge and trying to find their best silver fashion, as the superstar requested her fans to wear it as her birthday wish.

The show is already sold out just like several hotels near the stadium.

Eduardo Quito, the owner of Sterling Inn says this year a big chunk of his guests have been football and music fans from abroad.

”Two of Taylor Swift's guests will come back again. I see them again on the 30th of August,” he said.

The city of Santa Clara is expected to meet Tuesday to decide whether to proclaim Beyoncé an honorary mayor of the city on the day of her visit and give her the key to the city.