Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: What to know ahead of Levi's Stadium show

Members of Beyoncé's BeyHive are expected to head to Levi's Stadium for her only Bay Area show for the Renaissance World Tour on Aug. 30.

The superstar's tour has been one of the highly-anticipated shows of the summer. This will also be Beyoncé's fifth time performing at Levi's Stadium. Her notable performance in Santa Clara was at Super Bowl 50's halftime show in 2016.

As fans try to put their finishing touches on their costumes or practice for the #MuteChallenge, here's what you need to know ahead of the Santa Clara show.

Are Beyoncé tickets still available?

If you're still looking to get some tickets to the Aug. 30 show, you're in luck. Ticketmaster listings show the cheapest seats going for $251, as of Thursday, but floor seats will set you back about $800. Re-sale website StubHub also has tickets available ranging anywhere from $270 to $2,000.

What's on the set list?

For the lucky fans attending the Santa Clara show, here's a peek at her anticipated setlist.

"Dangerously in Love"

"Flaws and All"

"1+1"

"I Care"

"I'm That Girl"

"Cozy"

"Alien Superstar"

"Lift Off"

"Cuff It"

"Energy"

"Break My Soul"

"Formation"

"Diva"

"Run the World (Girls)"

"My Power"

"Black Parade"

"Savage Remix"

"Partition"

"Church Girls"

"Get Me Bodied"

"Before I Let Go"

"Rather Die Young"

"Love on Top"

"Crazy in Love"

"Plastic Off the Sofa"

"Virgo's Groove"

"Naughty Girl"

"Move"

"Heated"

"Thique"

"All Up in Your Mind"

"Drunk in Love"

"America Has a Problem"

"Pure/Honey"

"Blow"

"Summer Renaissance"

What to wear during the show?

In a recent Instagram story post, Beyoncé requested to her BeyHive to wear their silver fashion for her remaining shows as her birthday wish and to celebrate Virgo season.

Beyoncé requests silver and chrome fashions to celebrate Virgo season and "the last month" of The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. 🪩 pic.twitter.com/sBKOqOWhte — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 23, 2023

What is the #MuteChallenge?

The mute challenge has grabbed a lot of attention during the tour and on social media. This challenge happens when Beyoncé performs the song "Energy" from her latest "Renaissance" album.

When Beyoncé sings the following line "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move/Look around, everybody on mute," she and her dancers freeze for a moment. She waits and listens for the audience to go silent before resuming.

The show with the quietest audience is declared the winner. So far, the "Renaissance" shows in Washington DC, Charlotte and Atlanta have gotten that honor.

How to get to Levi's Stadium

There are several ways to get to Levi's Stadium if you're taking public transportation:

VTA: Fans in the South Bay can hop on a VTA light-rail train and head toward Great America station. They can also jump on a VTA bus and get dropped off near the stadium.

The VTA announced Thursday that they will add 30% more passenger capacity for the concert. The transit agency said the extra service to the stadium will start at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. For more information, visit vta.org.

Caltrain: Fans living farther away from Santa Clara, can hop on Caltrain, get off at the Mountain View station and transfer to VTA in order to get to the stadium. View Caltrain's Levi's Stadium page for more information.

BART: VTA service connects with BART at the Milpitas station. From Milpitas, fans can transfer to the VTA Orange line, which serves Levi's Stadium. Visit BART's website for more information.

ACE: Fans coming from afar can take an ACE train all the way to the Great America station, which is just a quick walk away from the stadium. View ACE's website for more information.

Drive: If you're planning on driving to the concert, visit LevisStadium.com for more information on directions and parking policies.

What can I bring to Levi's Stadium?

Some of the items allowed inside Levi's Stadium include blankets, diaper bags for children, strollers, sunscreen and umbrellas (but with no obstruction of other fans' views).

View a full list of permitted and prohibited items at LevisStadium.com.

Is there a bag policy at Levi's Stadium

According to Levi's Stadium's website, all bags, backpacks and other carriers are prohibited with the following exceptions:

Clear backpacks

Clear fanny packs

Clear bags

Clear purses

One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small clutch bag (they say it needs to be the size of an adult hand or 4.5” x 6.5”)

Seat cushion

View Levi's Stadium bag policy for more information.